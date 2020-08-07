Immediate removal of billboards, signboards ordered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday issued directives to the officers concerned to remove all the billboards/ signboards and other advertisement materials forthwith from all major thoroughfares and streets of the city to avoid human losses and damages.

The concerned authorities have been directed to take appropriate and immediate action into the matter in light of orders of Supreme Court and submit report to the Commissioner on daily basis, according to a notification issued in this regard.

The orders have been issued to prevent losses of human lives and damages to the properties due to the falling of signboards/ billboards following prevailing monsoon/ heavy rainfalls in Karachi division.