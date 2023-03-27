Immediate & strict action will be taken against flour and fertilizer smuggling: AC Hassanabdal

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Dr. Sana visited the Jhari Kass food check post and checked the attendance of the staff and expressed his satisfaction.

She issued instructions to remain alert to prevent the smuggling of fertilizer, flour, and wheat.

That all freight vehicles, small and large, should be closely monitored and no vehicle should be allowed to pass without a permit, strict checking arrangements should be made to prevent the smuggling of flour.

She said that immediate and strict legal action should be taken against the elements involved in wheat, flour, and fertilizer smuggling.