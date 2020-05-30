Immediate work on damaged part of KKH be started: Force Commander GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Maj Gen Ehsan Mehmood Khan visited Hassanabad Hunza Saturday morning to review the ground situation in the aftermath of glacial lake outburst in Shishper glacier area

He was accompanied by FWO officials, FCNA Engineers, DC Hunza and SSP Hunza.

Force Commander directed FWO officials to immediately start rehabilitation work on damaged parts of Karakoram Highway (KKH).

Shispher glacier few kilometers away from Husanabad Valley Hunza turned into glacial lake outburst flood last year during summer.

It had damaged a portion of of Karakuram Highway (KKH). Now again soon after the initiation of melting glacier due to hot weather it is melting again and creating same situation just like last year.