Immense Potential Of Growth In Pakistan-UK Relations: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Immense potential of growth in Pakistan-UK relations: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the Pakistan-United Kingdom relations, which were rooted in history, shared legacy, and strong people-to-people bonds, had gone from strength to strength

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the Pakistan-United Kingdom relations, which were rooted in history, shared legacy, and strong people-to-people bonds, had gone from strength to strength.

He said the UK was Pakistan's largest European trading, investment, and development partner. The trajectory of the bilateral relations between the two countries showed immense potential for growth for the benefit of their people.

The prime minister made these remarks in a meeting with the outgoing British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Prime Minister's House.

PM Shehbaz lauded the services rendered by Dr Turner for the promotion of Pakistan-UK ties, especially in the fields of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

He also commended the British high commissioner for his proactive role in channelizing the UK's support for the relief and recovery of the victims of climate-induced floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated Dr Turner's role in bringing the English cricket team to Pakistan after 17 years to play exciting cricket. Moreover, the PM was all praise for his remarkable role in the revival of commercial flight operations of British Airways in Pakistan.

The PM expressed his best wishes to the high commissioner for his future endeavours.

He also hosted a lunch in the honour of the outgoing high commissioner.

