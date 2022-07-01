Immense scope for business in construction sector: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Friday that that there was immense scope for business in Karachi with regard to construction sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Friday that that there was immense scope for business in Karachi with regard to construction sector.

"There are opportunities for consumption of quality and sustainable products all over the world. Pakistani manufacturers find markets in other countries to sell their products in order to get valuable foreign exchange", he said this while addressing a function after inaugurating a three-day International Exhibition and Conference on building products and services (IAPEX-2022) under the Institute of Architects Pakistan at here Expo Center.

President Institute of Architects Pakistan Saad Mehmood Khan, Chairperson Karachi Chapter Maria Ismail, Treasurer Aqeel Kapadia and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that building materials are very important for the construction of buildings. "This type of exhibition gives citizens the opportunity to choose quality materials for construction purposes," he added.

He said Pakistan was now becoming self-sufficient in quality goods, Karachi colors were being restored and trade activities were booming while providing employment opportunities to the people.

He said that such exhibitions must be held in open space where maximum number of people could reach and the whole city should know what kind of modern materials and technologies were being introduced in the construction sector.

Wahab said that Bagh Ibn Qasim, Clifton, Burns Garden, Frere Hall and KMC Building were places of historical significance, suggesting that such events could be organized there.

"The Karachi Metropolitan Corporations will extend all possible cooperation in this regard," he said.

He said that in the past, bright and spacious houses were built to allow light and air to pass through and to minimize the heat factor.

"Weather conditions must be taken into consideration before construction. Karachi, like the rest of the world, is facing climate change, so we need to consider this aspect during the construction," he added.

The Administrator Karachi also visited various stalls set up in the exhibition and saw the construction materials.

Saad Mehmood Khan, President of the Institute of Architects of Pakistan, said that his organization represents architects from all over the world. It was established in 1957.

"So far, the institute has hosted a number of local and international architectural design competitions," he added.

Maria Ismail, Chairperson, Institute of Architects, Pakistan, Karachi Chapter, said that this year's exhibition is significant in that they had faced a number of challenges, including Covid-19.

She said that a three-day exhibition features a wide range of innovative construction materials, creating new opportunities for those working in the field.

Maria hoped that the industry will grow further in the future and the consumption of construction products and services will increase further at home and abroad.

She said that the purpose of this exhibition is to hold this exhibition aim at informing the construction experts and other people about the changes taking place in this field and acquainting them with the latest techniques.