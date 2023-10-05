Open Menu

Immigrants Expulsion State’s Decision To Maintain Security; Says Achakzai

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 08:22 PM

The Caretaker Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai on Thursday expressed disagreement with the statement made by Mullah Yaqoob, the Defence Minister of the Afghan Interim Government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Caretaker Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai on Thursday expressed disagreement with the statement made by Mullah Yaqoob, the Defence Minister of the Afghan Interim Government.

“It is important to recognize that Pakistan holds the sovereign right to expel any individuals, including those from Afghanistan, if deemed necessary,” the minister said in a message issued here.

“By seeking support from religious and political leaders in Pakistan, he has interfered in the domestic affairs of our Pakistan. We will not succumb to any external pressure or influence. In accordance with the directives of the Federal Government and the Government of Balochistan (GOB) will take necessary steps to repatriate Afghan refugees within the next 26 days,” he added.

The information minister noted that government decision to expel these individuals is based on our national interests and the need to maintain stability within our borders.

It is crucial to ensure the security and well-being of our own citizens. Therefore, we stand firm in our resolve to address this matter in a timely and efficient manner, he added.

Expressing sympathies with Afghan immigrants, he said, “We understand the challenges faced by Afghan refugees and we will work closely with the relevant authorities to facilitate their safe return to their home country".

This process will be carried out in a humane and respectful manner, taking into consideration the rights and dignity of all individuals involved, he expressed.

Furthermore, Achakzai stressed that it was essential for all nations to respect the sovereignty and autonomy of others.

