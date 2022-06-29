Immigration Bureau confirms only 2,358 valid OEP license holders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) on Wednesday confirmed that as many as 2,358 Overseas Employment Promoters were having valid licence out of the total 4,685 license holders registered with the Bureau.

An official source told APP here that a total of 4,685 Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) registered with BEOE but only 2,358 companies were valid while among the remaining 148 were invalid, 172 licenses were canceled, 1,256 expired and 724 firms had surrendered their permits.

He said that BEOE was playing its vital role for the betterment of the country and supporting the national economy facing challenges.

Overseas employment was playing a vital role in reducing the pressure of unemployment at home, besides being a major means of earning foreign exchange in the shape of overseas workers' remittances, he added.

"Overseas employment is thus, serving as the mainstay for the national economy, by providing much needed financial outlay for debt servicing, imports bill, alleviation of poverty, development projects and economic activities. Bureau, being a regulatory body, controls, regulates, facilitates and monitors the emigration process followed by the OEPs, in the private sector, besides 'direct employment', the mode adopted by the individuals, to seek foreign employment either through their own efforts or relatives and friends living abroad," he added.

He informed that the foremost task of BEOE encompass collection, compilation and tabulation of emigration data of all those Pakistanis who proceed abroad for employment purpose.