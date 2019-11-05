Immigration Counters Set Up At Kartarpur Corridor
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:07 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has set up immigration counters and offices at Kartarpur Corridor besides deputing senior officials to facilitate Sikhs yatrees reaching here from India.
Official sources said here on Tuesday, Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) will have visa-free entry to Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Katarpurpur-Shakargarh near here through Kartarpur Corridor.