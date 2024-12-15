Immigration seminar held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A seminar on immigration was held on Sunday to raise awareness about immigration laws for individuals willing to move abroad.

The seminar was organized by Superior Consulting Global, which focused on empowering Pakistani aspirants to achieve their dreams of a better future abroad, a communique said.

The event brought together skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and families eager to explore immigration possibilities for destinations like Canada, Australia, the UK, and the USA.

The insightful sessions were led by Adil Ismail, a senior immigration, along with his team.