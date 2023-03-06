UrduPoint.com

Immoral Activities At Educational Institutes Not To Be Tolerated: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Immoral activities at educational institutes not to be tolerated: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that immoral activities in educational institutions would not be tolerated and directed district administrations to ensure strict monitoring of schools and colleges across the region.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, the commissioner directed deputy commissioners of all districts to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the people involved in artificial inflation, profiteering and black marketing.

He urged the masses to purchase commodities as per the official rates lists of the district administrations.

He said that a crackdown was being launched on daily basis to prevent price hikes and to discourage profiteering.

He said that 1565 inspections have been conducted during the last 24 hours by the price control magistrates during which FIR has been registered against one profiteer, five were arrested while a fine of Rs 60,000 was imposed on many others over violations.

During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed that the house listing process of the Census would be completed by March 10 and then the next process would be started.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the region, additional commissioners, assistant commissioners, and officers of other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

