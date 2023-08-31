Immunising kids responsibility of all people: Dr. Mahar

Director General Health South Punjab, Dr. Mahar M. Iqbal on Thursday said that it was the prime responsibility to immunize kids as they are nation's future

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Health South Punjab, Dr. Mahar M. Iqbal on Thursday said that it was the prime responsibility to immunize kids as they are nation's future.

Speaking at a seminar organized by UNICEF here, he stated that no drive can be successful without the active participation of stakeholders including media these days.

He informed that the Extended Immunization Programmed (EPI) was ensuring kid's health and good future.

Additional Director, Ali Mukhtar stated that access to healthcare facilities was being ensured to citizens.

UNICEF SBC consultant, Aqeel Sarfraz briefed that the first two years of a kid's life were very important wherein immunization played a crucial role.

Media plays a key role in this connection and we can make our campaign successful by using modern digital communication trends, he explained.

CEO DHA, Dr. Idress Leghari, health officer UNICEF, Dr Sara Khan, and others were present.