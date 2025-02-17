Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The BIG Catch-up Campaign February 2025 has been officially inaugurated to further enhance outreach of immunization.

Inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, the inaugural event was attended by Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi, CEO, District Health Authority, Dr. Shumaila, Area Coordinator WHO, Dr. Ehsan Ghani, DHO PS and other officials from health and allied departments.

The campaign aims to strengthen immunization efforts and ensure maximum health coverage across the district.

Speaking at the event, the officials emphasized the significance of coordinated efforts to protect public health, and urged community participation to make the initiative a success.

The District Health Authority on the occasion reaffirmed its commitment to enhance healthcare services and achieving immunization targets through collaborative action.