Immunization Campaign "BIG Catch-up" Inaugurated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:46 PM
The BIG Catch-up Campaign February 2025 has been officially inaugurated to further enhance outreach of immunization
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The BIG Catch-up Campaign February 2025 has been officially inaugurated to further enhance outreach of immunization.
Inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, the inaugural event was attended by Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi, CEO, District Health Authority, Dr. Shumaila, Area Coordinator WHO, Dr. Ehsan Ghani, DHO PS and other officials from health and allied departments.
The campaign aims to strengthen immunization efforts and ensure maximum health coverage across the district.
Speaking at the event, the officials emphasized the significance of coordinated efforts to protect public health, and urged community participation to make the initiative a success.
The District Health Authority on the occasion reaffirmed its commitment to enhance healthcare services and achieving immunization targets through collaborative action.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment
Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palesti ..
PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees
UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources
Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 21
DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts
Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated
Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority
Minority Card distribution ceremony held
Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry4 seconds ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment33 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees36 seconds ago
-
Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela26 seconds ago
-
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 2127 seconds ago
-
DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts29 seconds ago
-
Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated31 seconds ago
-
Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority15 minutes ago
-
Minority Card distribution ceremony held10 minutes ago
-
Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar10 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara visits injured police officer at Ayub Teaching Hospital10 minutes ago
-
Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session held at SAFCO Office28 minutes ago