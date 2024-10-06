Open Menu

Immunization Campaign Launched To Protect Children From 12 Diseases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Immunization campaign launched to protect children from 12 diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in collaboration with District administration has launched an immunization campaign aimed at protecting children from twelve (12) diseases.

The initiative targets the vaccination of 53,000 children under the age of five.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmat Salim Khan kicked off the campaign at Molve Gee Hospital by administering vaccinations to children. The campaign would continue up to Oct 30.

Talking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner urged parents to ensure their children got vaccinated at designated District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs).

He sought the local community's support to achieve immunization targets.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

15 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

15 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

15 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

16 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

16 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

16 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

16 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

16 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

15 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan