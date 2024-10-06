Immunization Campaign Launched To Protect Children From 12 Diseases
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in collaboration with District administration has launched an immunization campaign aimed at protecting children from twelve (12) diseases.
The initiative targets the vaccination of 53,000 children under the age of five.
Deputy Commissioner Sarmat Salim Khan kicked off the campaign at Molve Gee Hospital by administering vaccinations to children. The campaign would continue up to Oct 30.
Talking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner urged parents to ensure their children got vaccinated at designated District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs).
He sought the local community's support to achieve immunization targets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Another May 9-like coup of PTI foiled: Azma2 minutes ago
-
Politicians slam PTI agitation politics at Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
APP playing vital role: DPO12 minutes ago
-
Green tractor scheme: 26,000 applications submitted in Lodhran dist22 minutes ago
-
Food points fined over hygiene violations in Multan division22 minutes ago
-
SPARCO Installs High-Throughput Satellite Terminal at GB Chief Minister Secretariat32 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation heads to US for expanding furniture export opportunities52 minutes ago
-
Five criminals arrested52 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates mountaineer Sirbaz on summiting all 14 highest peaks1 hour ago
-
Pakistan' economy shows signs of recovery, says Rana Ihsan Afzal1 hour ago
-
Commissioner, DC meet UoS Deans1 hour ago
-
CM condoles death of constable in Islamabad protest1 hour ago