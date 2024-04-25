Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) According to the directives of the Punjab government, the campaign of immunization to protect children from various deadly diseases has been started.

The immunization campaign will continue from April, 24 to 30.

A meeting was also held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza regarding the immunization campaign. CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider, DHO Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Dr. Zahid Randhawa, Dr. Rahat Javed Khan and others were present on this occasion.

At the end of the meeting, an awareness rally was held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Narowal.

The purpose of the rally was to create awareness among parents about getting their children vaccinated against deadly diseases.

On this occasion, the DC said, "I appeal to the parents of children that teams to vaccinate children will come to your city, village, street and neighborhood, you should cooperate with them and get your children vaccinated, so that our children can be protected from diseases."