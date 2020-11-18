UrduPoint.com
Immunization Course Imperative To Keep Children Safe From Diseases: DC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said immunization course is imperative to protect children from chronic diseases to establish a healthy society.

Presiding over a monthly meeting of Immunization Program on Wednesday, he said the government was taking serious steps to save the new generation from fatal diseases.

He stressed the need to expand scope of awareness programme to make parents aware of the importance of immunizations so that every child up to the age 15 months could be protected from diseases such as tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, pneumonia, cough, jaundice, diarrhea, convulsions and measles.

CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Supra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed and others were alsopresent in the meeting.

