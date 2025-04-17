Immunization Drive Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya on Thursday chaired a meeting of the
iImmunization campaign at the DC office.
DPO Akhtar Farooq, Divisional EPI Officer Dr Tariq Saleem, CEO Health Dr Rafique
Khan and District Health Officer Preventative Dr Mian Kashif besides other concerned
officers participated in the meeting.
Divisional Expanded Programme on Immunization Officer Tariq Saleem gave briefing to
the deputy commissioner about target of vaccination drive during the last month.
In the meeting, DC Khalid Javed directed the officers of the health department
to create maximum awareness among people about schedule of immunization.
