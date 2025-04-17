Open Menu

Immunization Drive Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya on Thursday chaired a meeting of the

iImmunization campaign at the DC office.

DPO Akhtar Farooq, Divisional EPI Officer Dr Tariq Saleem, CEO Health Dr Rafique

Khan and District Health Officer Preventative Dr Mian Kashif besides other concerned

officers participated in the meeting.

Divisional Expanded Programme on Immunization Officer Tariq Saleem gave briefing to

the deputy commissioner about target of vaccination drive during the last month.

In the meeting, DC Khalid Javed directed the officers of the health department

to create maximum awareness among people about schedule of immunization.

