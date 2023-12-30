Open Menu

Immunization Necessary For Building Healthy Society: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 11:31 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Zhob Division Tariq Rehman Baloch on Saturday said that immunization was very important for building a healthy society.

For effective vaccination, the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) needs to be strengthened and vaccination coverage improved, awareness campaign should be expanded, awareness seminars to be organized every month to motivate people about vaccination and highlight the importance of vaccination, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by the community, stakeholders, tribal elders and religious scholars to highlight the importance of vaccination under the auspices of the Health Department with the support of UNICEF.

The seminar was attended by various non-governmental organizations including the World Health Organization, officers of government departments and elected representatives.

While briefing the participants on the importance of immunization, UNICEF Coordinator Zubair Sherani said that Pakistan is among the countries in the world where the infant mortality rate is highest after birth, seventy percent of children could be protected from a dozen diseases through routine immunization.

These include tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, meningitis, hepatitis B, diarrhea, pneumonia, typhoid, measles and rubella, he said.

Communication Officer UNICEF Nazir Mardazai, Team Leader Human Development Foundation Naeem Gul Mandukhel and Paramedical Staff Association General Secretary Qasim Mandukhel also addressed the event.

