Immunization, Polio Drops Proposed As Mandatory For ID Cards, B-Form And Passports
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Members of Parliament give proposal during a meeting of Parliamentary Caucus’s Special Committee on polio eradication
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) The members of the parliament on Saturday proposed making immunization and polio drops mandatory for the issuance of identity cards, B-Forms and passports.
The members gave the proposal during a meeting of the Parliamentary Caucus's Special Committee on Polio Eradication.
Prime Minister's Coordinator for National Health Services Dr. Malik Mukhtar said that the efforts to eradicate polio in the country still faced the challenges.
However, the Prime Minister is personally overseeing the campaign.
At the meeting held in the Parliament House,
Dr. Mukhtar revealed that nine polio cases have been reported from a single union council in Dera Ismail Khan, stating that the complete success in the fight against polio is not possible without the cooperation of parents.
Dr. Nikhat Shakeel, the Parliamentary Caucus Convener for Child Rights Protection, described the rising polio cases as a national emergency.
She said that while polio workers sacrificed their lives to eradicate the disease in Pakistan, the country has still not been able to eliminate polio even after three decades. She also said that before the anti-polio program, more than 20,000 children in Pakistan were left disabled annually.
Muhammad Ali Khan of PTI stressed the importance of involving prominent religious scholars and local leaders in the anti-polio program.
Shahida Rehmani, the JUI-F member of the assembly, said that when a polio outbreak occurred in Lakki Marwat, Maulana Fazlur Rehman personally visited households to administer polio drops to children.
Barrister Aqeel Malik underlined the importance of linking vaccines to birth registrations and school enrollments, suggesting that the legislation should be enacted against parents who failed to vaccinate their children against polio and other preventable diseases.
Recent Stories
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases
Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passports46 seconds ago
-
President commends security forces for foiling Pak-Afghan border intrusion attempt1 minute ago
-
Security Forces foil infiltration attempt, kill 4 Khwarij terrorists: ISPR1 minute ago
-
Police review security for Christmas, New Year's Eve11 minutes ago
-
FDA demolishes structures of five illegal colonies11 minutes ago
-
Police recover widow's 31-tola gold stolen ornaments11 minutes ago
-
UoS organises free medical camp21 minutes ago
-
2-10 years jail-term announced to 25 civilians involved in May 9 riots21 minutes ago
-
NDMA predicts light rainfall in federal capital on Mon-Tue31 minutes ago
-
88 psychologists working on mental wellbeing of inmates: IG Prisons Farooq Nazir31 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for eliminating four Khwarjities51 minutes ago
-
Car-driving schools start in Kohat51 minutes ago