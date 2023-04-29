Immunization Week launched to raise awareness about vaccination

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Immunization Week was launched in Islamabad on Saturday, with an aim to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases

The launch event was marked with a running and cycling event attended by government officials, volunteers, and a large number of people from all walks of life.

Starting from the Bolan Gate of Fatima Jinnah Park, the running and cycling event ended on Trail-V in the Margalla hills.

Speaking to the participants on the Trail-V, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad ry, Irfan Nawaz Memon, stressed the importance of vaccination in preventing communicable diseases and the need to ensure that everyone receives the appropriate vaccinations.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated against 12 deadly diseases before the age of two, emphasizing that vaccination is a simple yet effective way to protect children from life-threatening diseases.

According to the ICT spokesman, the Immunization Week campaign will continue for a week, during which vaccination awareness programmes will be organized in various areas of Islamabad.

The sole purpose of the campaign was to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and to encourage people to get vaccinated to prevent diseases, he added.

Dr Hafeez, a paediatrician, welcomed the launch of Immunization Week in Islamabad, stating that it was a positive step towards creating awareness about vaccination and its importance in preventing diseases. He added that the campaign would encourage more people to get vaccinated, leading to a healthier and safer community.

The launch ceremony was attended by the Director General of the Expanded Programme on Immunization, SSP Traffic, the District Health Officer, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President, civil society members, and volunteers.

Their presence highlights the significance of the campaign and its impact on the community.

