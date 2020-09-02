UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Immunotherapy Safe For Patients With COVID-19, Cancer: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:16 PM

Immunotherapy safe for patients with COVID-19, cancer: Study

Researchers have now shown that immunotherapy doesn't necessarily worsen complications for patients with both COVID-19 and cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Researchers have now shown that immunotherapy doesn't necessarily worsen complications for patients with both COVID-19 and cancer.

"Many COVID-19 complications result from an overactive immune response, leading to an increased production of proteins called cytokines," said study researcher Layne Weatherford from the University of Cincinnati (UC) in the US.

"Increased production of these proteins can cause issues like a respiratory failure. Patients with cancer are more susceptible to COVID-19 infection as well as severe complications from it," Weatherford added.

According to the researchers, many patients with cancer are treated with immunotherapy, which activates the immune system against cancer to destroy it. In patients with both COVID-19 and cancer, the research team thought that immunotherapy might increase the immune system response, which could already be overactive because of the COVID-19 infection, Medical Daily reported .

They thought treating COVID-19 patients with cancer immunotherapy might result in worsening patients' health and overall outcomes. "We are continuing to investigate whether immunotherapy causes an increased production of these proteins by immune cells from COVID-19 patients, but our initial findings are showing that immunotherapy is not significantly impacting it," said study researcher Wise-Draper.

Researchers have conducted this study using blood samples from patients with cancer taken from the UC COVID-19 biorepository. "We examined how immune checkpoint inhibitors, drugs that allow immune cells to respond more strongly, in combination with other treatments, like chemotherapy or radiation, affect the immune cells of COVID-19 patients and patients with both COVID-19 and cancer," she said.

Related Topics

Drugs Cincinnati Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

Latvian Foreign Minister Demands Independent Probe ..

36 seconds ago

Chief Minister Balochistan seeks report of suspici ..

37 seconds ago

Standing committee to probe appointment issue in B ..

39 seconds ago

National Assembly committee asks Islamabad Police ..

41 seconds ago

China's Diplomats Now Need Approval to Visit US Un ..

43 seconds ago

Court asks NAB to file reference pertaining to Kar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.