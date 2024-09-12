IMO Secretary General calls on PM

Open Menu

Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister warmly welcomed Secretary General Velasco and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the IMO.

He underlined Pakistan’s desire for expanding fisheries and maritime trade, exploring offshore resources, promoting coastal tourism, and fostering a sustainable shipbreaking industry.

The prime minister said that his government was prioritizing the blue economy as a central pillar of its economic development strategy.

He highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in attracting investments and introducing modern technologies to advance fisheries and the shipbreaking sector.

Through these efforts and with the support of IMO and international partners, Pakistan’s visibility on the maritime map of the world would be further enhanced, he hoped.

PM Shehbaz Sharif renewed Pakistan’s firm commitment to work with the international partners and the IMO to contribute to global efforts aimed at reducing maritime emissions.

Secretary General Velasco appreciated the prime minister’s leadership and Pakistan’s proactive approach towards leveraging its maritime resources for economic progress and its role in the global maritime community.

He acknowledged Pakistan's active participation in the international maritime community and assured continued support from the IMO in furthering collaboration for sustainable development.

