IMO SG Pays Visit To Gadani Ship Breaking Yards, Shows Satisfaction On Adherence To Int'l Protocols

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Secretary General of International Maritime Organization Arsenio Dominguez paid visit to Gadani Ship Breaking Yard and inspected different sites of the facility and inaugurated foundation stone of a hospital for the ship breakers and industrial waste water treatment plant.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Chairman KPT, Chairman Balochistan Development Authority and Other officials were accompanied with the visiting dignitary.

Speaking on the occasion, Arsenio Dominguez said while breaking and recycling the ship it was important to maintain safety of the workers, environment and eco-system of the surrounding areas. In order to meet the safety standards, he urged all the persons and stakeholders involved in the ship breaking industry to strictly adhere to the designated safety protocols of the ship breaking.

Speaking about Pakistan’s compliance to the Hong Kong Convention, Arsenio Dominguez expressed satisfaction over adherence to all protocols. He also acknowledged Pakistan's potential in ship breaking industry and showed interest for further visits.

Speaking at the ceremony, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh said Government under Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was making all efforts to ease problems of the people of Balochistan. He said that federal cabinet has made a decision to import 50% of the Government's import via Gawadar Port.

This will create job opportunities for the people of Balochistan. Moreover, he assured Ship Breaking Indus for his every possible help.

