IMO SG’s first-ever visit to Pakistan starts Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco, will be on his first-ever visit to Pakistan from Thursday, September 12, to Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Secretary General Velasco will participate in the “International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference” and hold meetings with Pakistan’s leadership and senior government officials, according to a press release issued by a foreign office spokesperson.

The Secretary General’s visit will afford an opportunity for Pakistan and IMO to exchange views on the maritime sector and blue economy.

As a founding member of IMO, Pakistan is deeply committed to IMO’s vision of safe, secure and efficient shipping on clean oceans. Pakistan has served for five terms on the IMO Council and has consistently contributed in upholding the IMO objectives.