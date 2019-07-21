Impact of PM visit to USA to be far reaching: MNA Nusrat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid has said that the impact of Prime Minister's visit to United States would be far reaching that would usher a new chapter in Pak-US relations.

She was talking to the journalist in her office here, said a statement on Sunday.

To a question regarding Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case, she saidthat the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) is highly commendable.