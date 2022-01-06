UrduPoint.com

Impartial Journalism Vital To Move Society In Right Direction: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully believed in freedom of expression.

He emphasized that impartial journalism was vital to move the society in right direction.

The minister, in a congratulatory message to the newly-elected office-bearers of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association, said the role of court reporters was very important in journalism.

He said court reporting was a technical field and therefore, journalists like lawyers needed to be aware of the law.

Fawad said the government was trying to solve the problems of journalists working in the field. It would also ensure issuance of health cards to all journalists in the coming days, he added.

The minister congratulated Saqib Bashir on being elected president andZeeshan Syed general secretary of the association, besides Senior Vice President Rizwan Qazi, Vice President Mona Khan and Finance Secretary Hussain Ahmed.

