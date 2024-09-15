Imparting Modern Education To Seminaries Students Great Service To Nation: Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that introduction of latest knowledge in seminaries and imparting latest education to their students was a great service to the nation.
Addressing a ceremony at Jamia Darul Uloom Al-Islamia in Lahore through video link, he congratulated the management of the Darul Uloom for introducing new degrees in various educational sectors in many seminaries.
He said this would help equip the students of religious seminaries with modern education and they would be able to join the national mainstream.
He expressed the hope that among the students of seminaries will emerge leading scholars, intellectuals, legal experts, doctors etc.
He said imparting modern education to all was need of the hour and steps taken by Jamia Darul Uloom Al-Islamia would prove a milestone in this mission.
Tarar hoped that in the near future, graduates from seminaries would come forward and play an important role in making Pakistan an ideal Islamic welfare state as envisaged by the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and poet of the East Allama Iqbal.
He said once there was a time when leading scientists, intellectuals, and experts of mathematics were Muslims and their books were taught all over the world and the time had come to revive the past glory.
He said his family had been affiliated with service to islam and Tehreek Khatam-e-Nabuwat since 1953 when his grand-father Justice (retd) and former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar actively participated in this movement and remained steadfast in serving this mission till his last breath.
He thanked the management of the seminary for inviting him to this important event.
He apologised for not physically been able to attend the event due to pressing engagements in Islamabad.
Tarar assured that the government was ready to cooperate with seminaries for the upgradation of their educational curriculum.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Water filtration plant installed at QMC hostel41 seconds ago
-
Matric exams: BISE Bahawalpur reschedules Sept 17 papers10 minutes ago
-
DIG emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Corruption and Crime10 minutes ago
-
Governor House to continue supporting welfare orgs: Tessori11 minutes ago
-
Democracy only way for Pakistan's bright future, stability: Sindh CM11 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Democracy has become stable, strong in Pakistan: Governor Tessori21 minutes ago
-
QAU students, IWMB hold Green activity to remove hazardous Lantana shrub30 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to people's welfare31 minutes ago
-
Channar for resolving farmers’ problems40 minutes ago
-
18.39 percent households undernourished with majority in urban areas of Pakistan: Report40 minutes ago
-
Cash prizes distributed among position holder students40 minutes ago