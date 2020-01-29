UrduPoint.com
Imparting Modern Education To Youth, Vision Of CM Buzdar: Umar Farooq

Wed 29th January 2020

Imparting modern education to youth, vision of CM Buzdar: Umar Farooq

Special Sports Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq Wednesday said that imparting modern education to youth was the vision of Chief Minsiter Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) -:Special sports Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq Wednesday said that imparting modern education to youth was the vision of Chief Minsiter Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In this connection, vocational skill was being provided to youth with the coordination of TEVTA.

Addressing the youth convention here , Malik Umar said that youth were bright future of the country.

He said that government had launched 'skilled youth programme' for imparting vocational skill and grooming them so that they could share financial burden of their parents as well as play their role in national development.

He said that under the programme, 56 demand driven courses were being offered to youth which have full potential at national and international level.

He said that PTI led government would fulfill all promises made with youth.

He urged the youth to avoid negative activities and impart themselves with latest knowledge and prepare for playing role in national and economic development.

