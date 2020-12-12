Imparting modern, quality education imperative: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan has said that imparting modern and quality education to young generation is imperative in the present era of development.

He was presiding over a meeting of principals of Divisional Public school, Divisional Model College and Sandal College, here on Saturday.

The commissioner stressed introducing modern education in educational institutes for improving quality of education and preparing students for facing the future challenges.

He said that imparting education in limited resources in the era of competition was a good deed. He said that setting up of new public schools was also among government priorities for which planning was being made.

He said that proposals of the members of board of Governors would be welcomed in that regard.

Earlier, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Muhammad Ayub Khan briefed the commissioner about financial matters while principals briefed about administrative matters.