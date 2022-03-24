Impeding development main agenda of propagandists: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that impeding development and spreading political chaos was the main agenda of the propagandists and asserted to continue to serve the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that impeding development and spreading political chaos was the main agenda of the propagandists and asserted to continue to serve the masses.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said he never believed in the politics of accusations and asserted that he considered it a waste of time to respond to baseless accusations.

"I am a lieutenant of the prime minister and every conspiracy would be countered head-on, "he asserted.