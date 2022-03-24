UrduPoint.com

Impeding Development Main Agenda Of Propagandists: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Impeding development main agenda of propagandists: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that impeding development and spreading political chaos was the main agenda of the propagandists and asserted to continue to serve the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that impeding development and spreading political chaos was the main agenda of the propagandists and asserted to continue to serve the masses.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said he never believed in the politics of accusations and asserted that he considered it a waste of time to respond to baseless accusations.

"I am a lieutenant of the prime minister and every conspiracy would be countered head-on, "he asserted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Rutte Not Expecting EU to Impose New Sanctions Aga ..

Rutte Not Expecting EU to Impose New Sanctions Against Russia on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Meets With Macron on Sidelines of NATO Ext ..

Erdogan Meets With Macron on Sidelines of NATO Extraordinary Summit - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US Will Issue Rule to Enhance Asylum Claim Process ..

US Will Issue Rule to Enhance Asylum Claim Process - DOJ

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Says No Force Will Prevent China's Reunifi ..

Beijing Says No Force Will Prevent China's Reunification With Taiwan

2 minutes ago
 Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers beat Remington St ..

Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers beat Remington Stars

35 minutes ago
 Hamza and Omer in finals of Junior National Tennis ..

Hamza and Omer in finals of Junior National Tennis Championship

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>