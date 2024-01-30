Imperial College London Library Named After Pakistani Scientist Dr Abdul Salam
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday termed the naming of Imperial College London Library as Abdus Salam Library as a great honor for Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday termed the naming of Imperial College London library as Abdus Salam Library as a great honor for Pakistan.
At a ceremony held in this regard in London, the high commissioner said Dr. Salam’s legacy will continue to provide guidance to all those endeavouring to unwind the mysteries of the universe.
Recent Stories
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage
Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power
May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail
AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
Security staff to strike at major German airports
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi
Election campaign in full swing at NA-145
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage4 minutes ago
-
Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights4 minutes ago
-
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power2 hours ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail2 hours ago
-
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case2 hours ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK2 hours ago
-
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi2 hours ago
-
Election campaign in full swing at NA-1452 hours ago
-
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast2 hours ago
-
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar2 hours ago
-
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people2 hours ago