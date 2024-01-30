Open Menu

Imperial College London Library Named After Pakistani Scientist Dr Abdul Salam

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:36 PM

Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam

Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday termed the naming of Imperial College London Library as Abdus Salam Library as a great honor for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday termed the naming of Imperial College London library as Abdus Salam Library as a great honor for Pakistan.

At a ceremony held in this regard in London, the high commissioner said Dr. Salam’s legacy will continue to provide guidance to all those endeavouring to unwind the mysteries of the universe.

Related Topics

Pakistan London United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers ..

FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..

4 minutes ago
 NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child ..

NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage

4 minutes ago
 Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' ..

Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights

4 minutes ago
 Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended

Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for ..

Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power

2 hours ago
 May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate ..

May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail

2 hours ago
AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid

AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid

2 hours ago
 Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Security staff to strike at major German airports

Security staff to strike at major German airports

2 hours ago
 ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,offi ..

ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK

2 hours ago
 Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campa ..

Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi

2 hours ago
 Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan