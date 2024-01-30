Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam

Pakistan's High Commissioner to UK Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday termed the naming of Imperial College London Library as Abdus Salam Library as a great honor for Pakistan

At a ceremony held in this regard in London, the high commissioner said Dr. Salam’s legacy will continue to provide guidance to all those endeavouring to unwind the mysteries of the universe.