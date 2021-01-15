UrduPoint.com
Impersonate SHO Arrested In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:37 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Local police nabbed a impersonate police officer on Friday who was showing himself as Station House Officer (SHO) involved in harassing and blackmailing common people of the area.

Haider Ali, a local citizen informed Alipur Police that a swindler identified as Ameer Hamza harassed him in the guise of SHO of the police through text message.

Upon complaint, SHO Alipur Police Station named Shakeel Ahmad while giving immediate response and arrested the fraud impersonate SHO and booked him under different sections of the law.

It was said that the accused used to blackmail people sometimes by introducing him as journalist and gazetted officer the other time.

SHO Shakeel Ahmad said nobody was above the law and every malefactor would be dealt with iron hands.

