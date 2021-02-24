Impersonator arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Local police arrested a self-proclaimed judge and registered a case under telegraph act and Pakistan penal code.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that SHO Garh police station Akhar Abbas Sub Inspector received a mobile phone call and the caller introduced himself as Additional District & Session Judge Okara, Muhammad Sheharyar.

He said that his relative Muhammad Iqbal will come to the police station for seeking help from the police for getting back possession of his shops from 'qabza mafia'.

Later, the citizen Muhammad Iqbal Kathia, resident of Garh Fateh Shah, reached the police station and asked the police to do his work. When the SHO checked ownership of the SIM from which he was called, it came to light that the SIM was registered in the name of one Iqbal. The police arrested the accused and locked him behind the bars.