UrduPoint.com

Impersonator Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Impersonator arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested an impersonator.

A police spokesman said a shopkeeper in his complaint to Satellite Town Jhang police said Mumtaz Hussain demanded money from him.

To which, the police arrested Mumtaz and his accomplice Rabnwaz who were wanted to the police in six cases of fraud, extortion money and forgery, etc.

A new case was registered against the accused and investigation had been started, thespokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Jhang Money From

Recent Stories

Arsenal among 16 international football teams camp ..

Arsenal among 16 international football teams camping in Dubai in the first mont ..

9 minutes ago
 Anushka, Kohli issue statement about first glimpse ..

Anushka, Kohli issue statement about first glimpse of Vamika

17 minutes ago
 Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spen ..

Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

2 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof to lead the national women cricket t ..

Bismah Maroof to lead the national women cricket team

57 minutes ago
 NATO Chief to Meet With Top UK Diplomat in Brussel ..

NATO Chief to Meet With Top UK Diplomat in Brussels

2 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.