Impersonator arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested an impersonator.

A police spokesman said a shopkeeper in his complaint to Satellite Town Jhang police said Mumtaz Hussain demanded money from him.

To which, the police arrested Mumtaz and his accomplice Rabnwaz who were wanted to the police in six cases of fraud, extortion money and forgery, etc.

A new case was registered against the accused and investigation had been started, thespokesman added.