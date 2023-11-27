Impersonator arrested at Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dera Ismail Khan division has arrested a man who was posing as an officer of the agency to blackmail people.

Deputy Director FIA Dera region Abdul Hai Khan Babar, in a press release said that the accused, Inamullah, a resident

of district Tank, was caught red-handed from a hotel in front of Topanwala Gate by Inspector Abdullah Khan-led FIA team.

He said that the accused had been arrested after receiving several complaints that a man, introducing himself as an FIA inspector Shahid was coercing and extorting money from diesel agencies’ owners and other people despite the fact that there was no personnel-FIA inspector Shahid posted at the FIA Dera office.

He said the team also recovered service cards of police, FIA and FC, visiting cards, ATM cards, BISP card, driver's license and three mobile sets from his possession and took them into custody.

He said that a case had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

The deputy director also said that an effective crackdown was underway against electricity thieves, foreigners staying illegally and those involved in illegal Hawala-hundi business.

In this regard, he said cases were being registered against the accused and arrests were being made.