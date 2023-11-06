Impersonator arrested for posing as NAB officer in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Hamid Iqbal, a Chakwal resident, has been arrested by the local police for posing as a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officer and attempting to influence the WAPDA office in Chakwal for unfair advantages.

Upon raising suspicions, WAPDA authorities reported the case to NAB, leading to the discovery that Hamid Iqbal was not a genuine NAB employee but an imposter.

Following NAB's formal complaint, the impersonator, Hamid Iqbal, was apprehended by the local police.

NAB urges the public to report any individuals they find suspicious, impersonating officials, either to law enforcement authorities or directly to NAB.