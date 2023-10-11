Impersonator detained from Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) An impersonator who introduced himself as a law enforcement agency officer was caught in Nishtar Hospital's Accident& Emergency (A&E) ward on Tuesday midnight.

Nishtar Hospital Official sources said that a person wearing the uniform of an organization entered A&E ward and was checked by the hospital's security.

They informed that the suspicious person was quizzed and frisked upon which he could not satisfy them. The security supervisor, Shafiq took him into custody and called for Cantt police station adding that on interrogation, it came to know that his name was Muhammad Ramazan r/o Pakkay wala located at Bosan Road.

Later,the police took the fraudster to Cantt police station for further proceedings, they concluded.