Impersonator Gang Busted; Cash, Uniform Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Police Sumbal police station team arrested two wanted members of the impersonator and snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash and police uniform from their possession on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Sumbal police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the impersonator gang.

The accused were identified as Ishfaq and Aman. Police team also recovered the snatched cash and police uniform from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The police were alerted about these robberies by a citizen who was targeted by the two accused while they were wearing police uniforms. The criminals approached the victim in front of his house, where they robbed him of his purse and cash.

The victim immediately called the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" and reported the incident. Following the citizen's prompt report, the police took swift action and launched a dedicated effort to apprehend the criminals. With relentless hard work, the police successfully arrested the two suspects involved in the crime.

DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens. No criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people, DIG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”

