Impersonator held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Peoples Colony police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a person for impersonating himself as a police officer.

The police at a picket intercepted a suspected motorcycle fitted with blue and red lights and during interrogation, motorcyclist Nadeem Ibraheem introduced himself as a police officer.

When police asked him to prove his identity, he could not satisfy the police personnel.

However, police have arrested Nadeem and locked behind bars after registering a case.

Further investigation was underway.