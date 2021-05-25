UrduPoint.com
Impersonator Held For Involvement In Fraudulent Activities

Islamabad police have arrested a person impersonating himself as a retired government servant and involved in defrauding people and looting them, a police source said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested a person impersonating himself as a retired government servant and involved in defrauding people and looting them, a police source said on Tuesday.

He said the suspect, identified as Javed Nadeem, used to take money from people promising to give them jobs abroad.

Police source said that he took over Rs2.1 million from a man in return for employment in Europe and then fled away. Multiple receipts and documents have been seized from Nadeem.

He said that First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and further investigation was underway from the nabbed accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

