Impersonator Held For Solving Paper

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :An impersonator was caught for solving paper of another candidate in the examination centre in Govt Islamia Graduate College Kasur.

Police said on Monday that Superintendent Examination Abdul Majeed during a checking found Haseeb in place of candidate Ijaz Mehboob in the Matric exams at Govt Islamia Graduate College Kasur.

The superintendent examination caught the impersonator Haseeb and handed him over to A-division police Kasur.

