Impersonator held, two vehicles recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) of Islamabad police has nabbed an impersonator engaged in kidnapping activities and recovered two vehicles, a sum of cash and a counterfeit service card.

Police spokesman said that crackdown on criminal elements is a direct outcome of the directives issued by Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO). The Primary goal is to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens, and the Islamabad Police have vehemently undertaken this mission.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ismail Khan and a case has been registered against the detainee. Efforts to apprehend the other accomplices involved in the crime are currently underway.

In light of recent events, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has urged police officials to escalate their efforts to eliminate criminal elements. "Ensuring the safety and security of our citizens is our utmost priority, and any negligence in this matter will not be tolerated," he emphasized.