Impersonator held using counterfeit currency

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Fraudster impersonating intelligence officer held while exchanging money at petrol pump station after putting fuel into his vehicle.

According to police source, accused identified as Usama Khalid gave two counterfeit Currency notes each Rs. 50,000 to the salesman after filling up his luxury car with fuel. The salesman recognized the swindling while the former denied clearly for offering the counterfeit notes. It led to break out of verbal brawl between the duo. In the meantime, the pump owner, Saadat Awan called up police station located at Sultan colony that reached up to arrest the swindler.

Police further claimed to have recovered four fake number plates as well from the accused's possession. Following the arrest, some important political figures reported to have contacted police for his release.

The arrested person carried some pictures fed in his mobile phone gallery being shot with mainstream political figures. The accused introduced himself to police as spy agency officer serving with intelligence agency. He belongs to Mohallah Baloch Nagar of district Muzaffargarh.

Further investigation was said to be underway.