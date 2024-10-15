Impl of Provincial AIDS Strategy stressed to ensure effective healthcare

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Provincial AIDS Network has urged swift finalization and implementation of Provincial AIDS Strategy to ensure effective healthcare access for marginalized communities, including transgender individuals.

This call was made during the second meeting of the network held under the leadership of Da Hawwa Lur (Daughter of Eve), a non-governmental organization working on HIV/AIDS prevention and advocacy, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Welcoming the participants, Shawana Shah Program Director of Da Hawwa Lur, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in shaping a provincial strategy that addresses the needs of all segments of society.

“The purpose of today’s discussion is to continue our consultation and identify the key gaps in existing interventions,” she said.

“It’s time for us to take meaningful steps towards the Provincial AIDS strategy to ensure healthcare access for those most vulnerable, particularly the transgender community.” Shawana Shah added.

A representative from Provincial AIDS Control Program commended the provincial government for its proactive role in HIV prevention and treatment.

He emphasized their ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility and strengthen collaboration with local organizations to effectively address the HIV/AIDS crisis in the region.

Dr Numan ul Haq, public health specialist said “The provincial strategy must include training programs for healthcare workers to ensure that transgender individuals receive dignified and respectful care.

He also emphasized importance of sustainable funding mechanisms to ensure that programs for marginalized communities are not down scaled due to financial constraints.

Participants, including representatives from National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), reaffirmed the need for collaboration between government agencies, civil society, and healthcare providers.

Rizwanullah Shah, Coordinator of NCHR KP, stressed the importance of ensuring that transgender individuals are treated as integral members of society, with equal access to health, education, and welfare programs.

"The creation of a Provincial AIDS Strategy is an opportunity for the government to demonstrate its commitment to protecting all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable," Shah stated.

Addressing the gathering, Arzo, a prominent transgender rights activist, emphasized the critical need for community-led initiatives to foster awareness and trust within the transgender community.

"Our community often hesitates to seek healthcare services due to the fear of stigma and mistreatment," Arzo stated.

"By involving transgender leaders and advocates directly in outreach efforts, we can create a safer and more welcoming environment for testing and treatment," she added.