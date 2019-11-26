Implementation committee constitutes to implement Clean and Green Pakistan program

An implementation committee has been constituted to implement the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan programme in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :An implementation committee has been constituted to implement the Prime Minister 's Clean and Green Pakistan programme in the district.

To meet all indexes of clean and green programme, the Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal announced that Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul would head the committee and other members including Local Government, Local bodies, Environment, education, health departments and Philanthropists would also be included.

An inauguration ceremony would also be held here in this regard on November, 30 (Saturday) at Company Bagh and Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal would be the chief guest in the ceremony.

The people belonging to all walks of life would also participate in the ceremony and they would be taken into confidence for implementing clean and green programme here so that all indicators could be achieved as soon as possible, the commissioner said.

The district achieved all indicators would get special funds by the prime minister, the commissioner said and added that prizes and awards would also be awarded among hard worker and successful officials by the PM.