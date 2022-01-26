UrduPoint.com

Implementation Committee On Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) met on Wednesday here at ICDBMD Secretariat to review progress on these two multi-purpose mega projects.

The ICDBMD was constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan way back in July 2018 for early commencement and timely completion of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams, said a press release.

Since its inception, the Committee holds its meetings after regular intervals.

The meeting was presided over by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and ICDBMD Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd).

In addition to the Ministry of Water Resources Joint Secretary and ICDBMD Secretary Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, Joint Secretary (Budget) Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Secretary board of Revenue, NHA Member North Zone, Deputy Secretary Prime Minister's Office, Diamer Astore Commissioner and Planning Commission Deputy Chief attended the meeting on behalf of ICDBMD respective members. WAPDA Members, Secretary and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the participants, WAPDA / ICDBMD Chairman said that the Implementation Committee has been tremendously contributing towards implementation of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams. Reiterating his commitment for completion of the both projects as early as possible, he apprised the meeting that WAPDA is carrying out construction activities on the projects day in and day out to match the timelines despite COVID-19 pandemic that has negatively impacted the whole world.

At present, construction work is continuing as many as 13 sites of Mohmand Dam and 10 sites of Diamer Basha Dam, he added.

The Chairman also updated the participants of the impediments in the way to smooth execution of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams including COVID-19, financial flows, emerging security scenario, land acquisition and completion of critical stretch of relocated Karakoram Highway in case of Diamer Basha Dam. Though the recovery plans are in place, the impediments, if not addressed to by the quarters concerned, may adversely affect the timelines set for completion of the projects, the Chairman concluded.

Later, WAPDA Member (Finance) briefed the meeting of the matters relating to financial close of the two projects vis-à-vis foreign exchange component, as well as financial needs and financial flows.

General Manager (Land Acquisition & Resettlement), General Manager (Diamer Basha Dam) and General Manager (Mohmand Dam) also made presentations to the participants about the progress and the issues regarding Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams.

WAPDA started construction work on Mohmand Dam in May 2019 and Diamer Basha Dam in July 2020, scheduled to be completed in 2025 and 2029 respectively.

Gross water storage capacity of Mohmand Dam is 1.29 Million Acre Feet (MAF) and installed generation capacity 800 Megawatts (MW). Likewise, gross water generation capacity of Diamer Basha Dam stands at 8.1 MAF while installed generation capacity of the projects is 4500 MW.

