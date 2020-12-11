UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation Of 13 Articles Of Constitution Essential For Human Rights: Sardar Babar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:13 PM

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution essential for human rights: Sardar Babar

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel said the implementation of 13 articles under the Constitution of Pakistan was essential for the provision of human rights

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel said the implementation of 13 articles under the Constitution of Pakistan was essential for the provision of human rights.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by Human Rights Day on the celebration of International Human Rights Day.

The ceremony was attended by UNDP provincial chief Zulfiqar Durrani and former Balochistan Assembly member Dr Shama Ishaq, various political and social personalities, professors, heads of NGOs and other personalities.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Speaker said the Balochistan Assembly has enacted legislation in various respects but lawmaking is not enough to ensure its implementation.

He said the provincial government was taking to ensure the provision of human rights in the province. Sardar Babar also urged the media to play role in this regard.

On the occasion, Dr. Shama Ishaq, former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) said each person has to decide individually that we all have a role to play in providing basic rights in the society.

During the function, Director Human Rights Regional Directorate Daniyal Sarwar Khan briefed the audience about the performance of the organization and current human rights violations.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Provincial Assembly Undp Media All Government

Recent Stories

Brazil police charge six in black man's killing th ..

1 minute ago

Atletico favourites to win Spanish title says Zida ..

8 minutes ago

Joshua, Pulev clash at fiery weigh-in for Wembley ..

8 minutes ago

US Urges OPCW to Take Steps Against Syria Over Che ..

8 minutes ago

One COVID-19 patient dies, 45 more cases reported ..

33 minutes ago

Slovakian Firm to Repair Lithuanian Mi-8 Military ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.