Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution essential for human rights: Sardar Babar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel said the implementation of 13 articles under the Constitution of Pakistan was essential for the provision of human rights.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by Human Rights Day on the celebration of International Human Rights Day.

The ceremony was attended by UNDP provincial chief Zulfiqar Durrani and former Balochistan Assembly member Dr Shama Ishaq, various political and social personalities, professors, heads of NGOs and other personalities.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Speaker said the Balochistan Assembly has enacted legislation in various respects but lawmaking is not enough to ensure its implementation.

He said the provincial government was taking to ensure the provision of human rights in the province. Sardar Babar also urged the media to play role in this regard.

On the occasion, Dr. Shama Ishaq, former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) said each person has to decide individually that we all have a role to play in providing basic rights in the society.

During the function, Director Human Rights Regional Directorate Daniyal Sarwar Khan briefed the audience about the performance of the organization and current human rights violations.