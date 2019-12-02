Implementation of 2nd CPFTA reflects everlasting Pak-China ties: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the implementation of second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) reflects the everlasting relationship between the two countries.In a series of tweets on Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the implementation of second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) reflects the everlasting relationship between the two countries.In a series of tweets on Monday, she said this arrangement will facilitate Pakistani traders to exports its products to the Chinese market on zero duty.The Special Assistant noted that the country's textile sector will benefit the most under this agreement.

In addition, those producing agriculture and leather products as well as confectionary items and biscuits will take full advantage from it.Firdous Ashiq Awan said under this FTA, Pakistani traders will get the opportunity to export three hundred and thirteen new products to the Chinese markets.In the first phase of FTA, Pakistan was benefitting from zero rated facility on seven hundred and forty two products.She was confident that more good news are on the cards regarding the CPEC and Pakistan-China friendship.