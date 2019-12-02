UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation Of 2nd CPFTA Reflects Everlasting Pak-China Ties: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Implementation of 2nd CPFTA reflects everlasting Pak-China ties: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the implementation of second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) reflects the everlasting relationship between the two countries.In a series of tweets on Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the implementation of second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) reflects the everlasting relationship between the two countries.In a series of tweets on Monday, she said this arrangement will facilitate Pakistani traders to exports its products to the Chinese market on zero duty.The Special Assistant noted that the country's textile sector will benefit the most under this agreement.

In addition, those producing agriculture and leather products as well as confectionary items and biscuits will take full advantage from it.Firdous Ashiq Awan said under this FTA, Pakistani traders will get the opportunity to export three hundred and thirteen new products to the Chinese markets.In the first phase of FTA, Pakistan was benefitting from zero rated facility on seven hundred and forty two products.She was confident that more good news are on the cards regarding the CPEC and Pakistan-China friendship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports China Agriculture Firdous Ashiq Awan CPEC Market Textile From Agreement

Recent Stories

Brexit Could Bring Russian Businesses More Opportu ..

6 minutes ago

10 injured in van-car collision near Daska

6 minutes ago

UK Publications Based on Alleged Russian Threat Se ..

6 minutes ago

At least 13 Pakistanis die in Jordan fire

26 minutes ago

UAE adopts successful foreign policy based on mode ..

35 minutes ago

China sanctions US over Hong Kong unrest

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.