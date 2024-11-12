Implementation of Balochistan RTI Act, 2021 urged

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Information Commission, the Information Department of Balochistan and Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) on Tuesday jointly conducted a one-day dialogue on the implementation of the Balochistan Right to Know (RTI) Act, 2021.

The event brought together a diverse audience from civil society, academia, media, and government officials, who collectively advocated for the immediate establishment of the Balochistan Information Commission and the appointment of PIOs.

Participants emphasized the need to follow the examples set by Federal and other provinces such as Punjab, KP, and Sindh, which have enacted RTI laws and established functioning commissions. This initiative was supported by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

Moonus Kayinat Zahra, Project Manager at CPDI, emphasized the importance of today's gathering to advocate for the implementation of RTI Act. She highlighted the need to identify delays and recommend actionable steps for effective implementation.

Zahra noted that enacting the RTI Act would significantly reduce corruption in the province, a concern echoed in local reports and by international organizations such as Amnesty International. She urged Balochistan to follow the lead of other provinces that have established information commissions, thereby enhancing governance through the viable implementation of RTI laws ultimately reducing corruption.

Furthermore, the event featured prominent speakers including Jabbar Ali Advocate, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui (CIC Pakistan Information Commission), Justice Ijaz Awan (Information Commission of Pakistan), Mehboob Qadir Shah (former Information Commissioner Punjab), and Agha Mahmood (head of HRCP).

All panelists collectively called for the swift implementation of the Balochistan RTI Act, 2024, underscoring its importance for transparency and good governance in the province.

Secretary of the Information Department Balochistan, Imran Khan announced significant progress in implementing the Balochistan RTI Act 2021 by saying that two Information Commissioners have been appointed for the Balochistan Information Commission, with details to be notified soon. Additionally, numerous public information officers are now designated, he added.

Khan emphasized that an awareness campaign, supported by civil society organizations and local institutions, will commence shortly to promote the RTI Act's implementation in the province.

Former Balochistan Assembly member and Hazara Party representative, Qadir Nail expressed concern over the provincial cabinet's plans to amend the Balochistan RTI Act 2021. He warned this could delay the establishment of the Information Commission, highlighting governance flaws, lack of political will, and misplaced government priorities regarding delays in RTI implementation in the province.