Implementation Of Biometric System In Multan Division Offices Ordered

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Divisional administration has decided to implement a biometric system to ensure hundred percent attendance in offices and departments.

Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak issued orders to implement a biometric system in the offices and said that salaries would be released by linking the system with the accounts department. He directed the revenue officials to fulfill their prime responsibility and don't ignore revenue matters by entangling in other tasks.

The improvement of revenue matters will not only help in achieving the tax goals but also in identifying and solving the grass-roots problems of citizens' demand, policy making, and a correct, systematic, and fast information system.

Later, Commissioner Aamir Khattak was briefed on anti-smog, dengue, and profiteering. Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar and Arshad Gopang concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioners were present on the video link.

Meanwhile, the commissioner paid a visit to Nishtar Hospital to review construction work and said that the provincial government was providing funds for the health sector on a priority basis. He directed them to complete construction work as soon as possible to facilitate patients and their attendants.

The XEN Building Department, while giving a briefing, said that Rs 936.56 million would be spent on the upgrade of Nishtar Hospital, and the project would be completed by January 31, 2024.

VC Nishtar Medical University Prof. Rana Altaf said that 30 patients with dengue were admitted in the 50 beds of the dengue ward, while four beds were fixed for dengue patients in the intensive care unit. Director Development, Robina Kausar, MS Dr. Rao Amjad, and other officials were present.

