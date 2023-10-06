Implementation of business-friendly policies imperative for business, industrial growth: SCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fuad Ishaq stressed the implementation of business-friendly policies for industrial growth and stabilizing the national economy.

He said the country’s export was plunging consistently while the trade deficit was also widening gradually.

Business community is highly worrisome amid the prevailing economic uncertain situation, says Fuad Ishaq while talking to Senator Nauman Wazir, former presidents Riaz Arshad, Adeel Rauf, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, the former vice presidents Shuja Muhammad, Taimoor Shah, former executive member and Khalid Sultan Khawaja, Luqman Shah, SMEDA provincial chief Rashid Aman, Aqil Ismail, Shahrukh Khan, Waqar Ahmad and others.

The chamber's senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi were also present at the meeting.

Fuad Ishaq viewed that the economy can improve only by facilitating businesses and trade. He said SCCI is an efficient voice for the business community and vowed it will take their issues with relevant government authorities effectively.

He urged the government to take proactive steps for the promotion of businesses and industrialization.

Revamping and restructuring of business and commerce-related institutions are the dire need of the hour, the SCCI chief stressed.

Fuad Ishaq called for bringing relaxation in policies and laws/regulations to ease difficulties of the business community because they have an enormous contribution to economic development through paying various taxes.

Furthermore, he emphasized economic policies should be crafted in consultation with chambers and relevant stakeholders.

He urged government relevant institutions to take care of business community's dignity during the conduct of crackdowns for enforcement of policies, rules/laws and collection of various forms of taxes.

The chamber’s president demanded the introduction of reforms in the taxation system and the elimination of double taxation as well. He also called for ease in the process of filing tax returns.

Earlier, members of the business community extended heartfelt felicitations to the SCCI’s newly elected president and the rest of his cabinet and expressed hope that the chamber will continue serving the community under the leadership of Fuad Ishaq.